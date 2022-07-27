By Guest Writer • 27 July 2022 • 15:00

Welcoming Jaylen Brown to the centre Credit: Fuengirola Council

TOP American basketball players visit Fuengirola for a six-day training session at the Fuengirola-Higueron Training Centre.

Arriving on July 26, some of the best NBA (National Association of Basketball) players such as Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings), Leandro Bolmaro (Utah Jazz), Neemias Queta (Sacramento Kings) and Bruno Fernando (Houston Rockets) were welcomed to ‘The Sanctuary’

Some two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, Mayor Ana Mula launched a project to position Fuengirola as the international epicentre of professional basketball training and, thanks to the efforts of Ewo Sport, led by two world champions Berni Rodríguez and José Manuel Calderón it’s coming to fruition.

“We are delighted that Fuengirola will host this initiative and we are sure that it will be the first of many”, said Councillor Rodrigo Romero, who attended the opening day of this event together with the Councillor for Beaches, Javier Hidalgo.

The centre which is owned by the council, and cost €3 million offers first class training facilities to international teams as well as players from Fuengirola.

