Tragedy as young man dies in Valencia after diving from a rock into water

A young man in his 30s died on Tuesday, July 26. The deceased was with his family in the well-known tourist area to the west of the city of Tereul.

The deceased’s father and brother raised the alarm when they saw the young man did not come to the surface after the dangerous jump from a height of two metres, according to Noticias on Wednesday, July 27.

The Guardia Civil, the Bunol local police and the emergency health services went to the scene but were sadly unable to locate the man.

The arrival of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS), after nightfall, confirmed the worst.

The GEAS located the lifeless body of the young man and his corpse has now been handed over to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia, where an autopsy will be carried out.

Jumping into water from a great height is a common and forbidden practice in many areas of Spain.

Jumping into the water from rocks is a practice that is as common in the summer months as it is inadvisable. In fact, these actions and the resulting accidents cause 6 per cent of spinal injuries.