By Euro Weekly News Media • 28 July 2022 • 8:05

The best one-stop shops for all of your pets needs at Dogs & Dogs. Image - Dogs & Dogs

As part of a family that loves animals, Miguel and his wife realised that there was a lack of specialist animal stores in Santa Ponsa – and so the amazing Dogs & Dogs was born to fill that void!

Being an area with many resident foreigners, Santa Ponsa had a demand for a specialised pet shop but no supply. Finding that the society in Spain was not used to treating animals as pets like many of its European neighbours, Miguel and his wife opened Dogs & Dogs in 1993.

It is your one-stop shop for all things pets including dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles and rodents. With a multitude of tasty treats for your animals, they also have specialist food groups for animals with issues such as digestive problems, allergies and vegans.

During the cooler months, they can provide your pet with a wide assortment of animal clothing and, in the summer, they have swimming pools, floats and even beds with refrigeration so that your pet is cool and comfortable. This year, a great success for Dogs & Dogs has been their ice creams especially created for dogs – which are perfect for the upcoming hot months!

Among their accessories, you will also find unusual items such as harnesses for rabbits, life preservers for dogs, ropes to train birds and a multitude of other products to make life happier for your pets. They also have a wide variety of beds and kennels for each animal and, if you cannot find something in particular, Dogs & Dogs will be sure to find it for you.

At Miguel’s pet shop, they even take care of your dog’s personal hygiene with an excellent grooming service including hairdressing, bathing and nail trimming so that your pet is comfortable and looking good.

Miguel and his family’s passion for animals and caring for pets is clear in their customer service, offering advice and knowledge so that you can look after your animal friend in the best possible way.

Opening hours: 9:30am until 6:30pm, 9:30am until 2pm on Saturdays, closed on Sundays

Address: Avinguda del Rei Jaume I, 117, 07180 Santa Ponsa

Telephone: 971 694 393 / 637673525

Website: Click here

Sponsored