By Chris King • 29 July 2022 • 2:36

Image of the FC Barcelona badge. Credit: Yuri Turkov/Shutterstock

Jules Kounde will become the latest star to join FC Barcelona after the Catalan giants confirmed an agreement had been reached with Sevilla.

An agreement has been reached ‘in principle this Thursday, July 28, between FC Barcelona and Sevilla for the signing of French defender Jules Kounde. This news was confirmed on Twitter by the respected football writer and analyst, Fabrizio Romano. He is believed to be signing for a fixed fee will be around €50m, plus add-ons.

Fabrizio tweeted @FabrizioRomano: “Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts, both clubs confirm”.

Official, confirmed. Jules Koundé has joined Barcelona on permanent deal from Sevilla. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB “Barcelona and Sevilla have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts”, both club confirm. pic.twitter.com/1xZgpSwgUf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

Negotiations for Kounde had been ongoing for some weeks, and there was a period when it was thought the player would sign for Chelsea.

Fabrizio is always the man ‘in the know, and he had tweeted on Wednesday, July 27: “Jules Kounde to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place with Sevilla after the long saga, and further negotiations today, waiting to get it signed soon”.

Jules Koundé to Barcelona, here we go! Verbal agreement now in place with Sevilla after the long saga and further negotiations today, waiting to get it signed soon. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Jules Koundé agreed personal terms with Barça last weekend, contract ready. Xavi, key factor again. pic.twitter.com/eX2jeVPheF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

Koundé confirms Xavi Hernández is the man who changed the deal: “Xavi is a big reason as to why I'm here. His spiel convinced me, I'm excited to start working with the team”. 🔵🔴 #FCB “It’s clear that we see football in the same way”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

The French international becomes the third big name to join the Catalan club in her last few weeks. They have already acquired the services of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, and Raphina from Leeds United.

Les primeres paraules de @jkeey4 a Barcelona pic.twitter.com/hoU8njH0pz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) July 28, 2022

There is still no news or confirmation on the situation regarding Sutch midfielder Frenkie DeJong. He seems adamant that he wants to stay with the club, had been suggested that Xavi asked the player to take a massive drop in his salary if he wanted to remain at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Mystery also surrounds the ‘signing’ from Chelsea of Cesar Azpilicueta, as no full confirmation of this deal has been given yet.

Barcelona have confirmed again to César Azpilicueta their intention to negotiate again with Chelsea in order to sign him. 🔵🔴 #FCB No full agreement between clubs yet, as Tuchel would love to keep Azpi but Barcelona will be on it again, after completing Koundé deal. pic.twitter.com/YhXEXhjQTd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2022

___________________________________________________________

