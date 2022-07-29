Spain’s government used British model’s image without permission in summer campaign

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 July 2022 • 17:32

UPDATE 5.32.pm (July 29) Spain’s government’s latest campaign featuring five women of very different shapes and sizes, has come under fire after a British model was included in the campaign without her permission.

British model, Nyome Nicholas was outraged when she saw the government of Spain’s latest campaign that had used her image without permission.

Taking to Instagram, Nyome Nicholas stated:

“So I’ve just been sent this…my image is being used by the Spanish government in a campaign but they’ve not used to ask my image or likeness! Great idea but poor execution! ASK to use my image @bbc you could of at least tagged me! Thank you @amymanktelow for bringing this to my attention. @ionebelarra”

“This is now the second time this has happened to me! It happened in 2020 when an illustrator used my likeness to sell products. The thing is I’d never say no if it’s for a good cause but come on, ask for my permission. This is so frustrating!”

“Anyone know of anyone I can contact to sort this, please DM me!!”

The artist in charge of the Spain’s government campaign took to Twitter to issue a public apology stating:

First of all I would like to publicly apologise to the models for having been inspired by their photographs for the campaign “El verano también es nuestro” and for having used an unlicensed typeface (thinking it was free.)

Abro hilo👇🏼 Primero de todo me gustaría pedir públicamente disculpas a las modelos por haberme inspirado en sus fotografías para la campaña “El verano también es nuestro” y por haber utilizado una tipografía sin licencia (pensando que era libre.) — ArteMapache (@ArteMapacheArt) July 28, 2022

“I hope to be able to solve all this as soon as possible, I assume my mistakes and that is why I am now trying to repair the damage caused, for the moment I am going to stay away from social networks and try to solve this matter with the parties involved privately,” concluded the artist.

Original: 10.31.pm (July 27) The naked truth is that “every woman’s body is beach ready” according to Spain’s Equality Ministry who today Wednesday, July 27 launched a campaign that encourages women to make summer theirs.

In a bold but very welcome move, Social Services Minister Ione Belarra launched the campaign featuring five women of very different shapes and sizes.

Headed “summer is ours too,” the campaign encourages body positivity and the enjoyment of the holiday season no matter who you are.

Women’s Institute Head Antonia Morillas said: “All bodies are beach bodies,” adding that physical expectations denied women’s right to enjoy simple pleasures like going to the beach.

She continued by saying that all bodies had validity and glorifying perfect bodies did little more than erode the average women’s self-esteem. That belief is why the Institute took the idea to the government who agreed to back the campaign.

In a big move away from the typical beach advertising campaign featuring young healthy and sexy-looking women and men, this campaign features five different women relaxing on the beach including a topless woman who has had a mastectomy.

The ad says that all women should enjoy the summer, however, wherever and with whoever they wished. “Today we toast a summer for all, without stereotypes and aesthetic violence against our bodies.”

As always a bold campaign such as this one has not received the support of everyone with left-wing politician Cayo Lara saying the campaign was the height of absurdity, trying to “create a problem where it doesn’t exist.”

That view, however, wasn’t supported with Junior Equality Minister Angela Rodriguez Pam tweeting to those men who believed women didn’t need approval to go the beach: “Of course we go, but we’re assuming we’ll attract hatred for showing a body that isn’t standard.”

Whilst the debate has yet to kick off locally, there is some concern that the ad may be a stretch too far for countries whose advertising standards are more sanitised and wouldn’t show nudity.

Whatever your view, the naked truth is that “every woman’s body is beach ready” and the department should be commended for reminding us all of that fact.

