BREAKING: China’s Air Force conducts patrols of Taiwan

By Matthew Roscoe • 31 July 2022 • 7:46

FOLLOWING the recent extraordinary post from China’s Army which stated “Get ready for war!” over the US’ visit to Taiwan, China’s air force has conducted patrols of ‘China’s Taiwan island’, according to reports from China on Sunday, July 31.

PLA Air Force spokesperson Shen Jinke confirmed on Sunday, July 31 that the air force of China has conducted patrols of Taiwan.

Speaking to reporters in China, Jinke added that the air force has “a firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend China’s national sovereignty and territory integrity.”

People online have begun reacting to the news.

Haven’t seen anything from Taiwan’s MnD, gotta wonder what he means by ‘patrols’,” one person wrote.

Haven’t seen anything from Taiwan’s MnD, gotta wonder what he means by “patrols.” — Ben Lewis 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@OfficialBen_L) July 31, 2022

Another person wrote: “Xi & Joe are sticking to rigid stances on Taipei/Taiwan. Only a catastrophic asteroidal disaster befalling mostly Pacific Rim nations; one China iconic disarming. Give peace a chance. Recall, Gaia. It’s symbolic. Tibet’s got — no emoji.”

Xi & Joe are sticking to rigid stances on Taipei/Taiwan. Only a catastrophic asteroidal disaster befalling mostly Pacific Rim nations; one China 🇨🇳 iconic disarming. Give peace a chance. Recall, Gaia. It’s symbolic. Tibet’s got — no emoji.https://t.co/uT7kpHPpzt #Twitterfiction https://t.co/6GN2DTN7jv — Miguel Vera (@chachomanopapa) July 31, 2022

While another person on Twitter said: “China conducting air patrols of #Taiwan, an independent & free Democratic nation NOT even under their control, and who does NOT want the CCP to be their ‘overlord’? Seems somebody is insecure…hint hint Xi Jinping.”

China conducting air patrols of #Taiwan, an independent & free Democratic nation NOT even under their control, and who does NOT want the CCP to be their 'overlord'?

Seems somebody is insecure…hint hint Xi Jinping. https://t.co/bf7W418Xkg — Tony Mac (@CypriotPrince99) July 31, 2022

One person asked the serious question of whether these ‘patrols’ meant an escalation of tensions between China and Taiwan.

“So this means war?” the Twitter user asked.

So this means war? — Nadia🇵🇸 (@xashblossomx) July 31, 2022

The news circulating on social media comes days after the “Get ready for war!” message was posted by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) 80th Group over the US visit to Taiwan.

As reported on Friday, July 29, China’s Army’s war message posted on China’s social network Weibo over the potential US visit to Taiwan reportedly generated over 300,000 thumbs-up in just 12 hours and created “high morale among Chinese soldiers.”

