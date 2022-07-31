Juanma Moreno had Almeria in mind during recent visit to Madrid

By Linda Hall • 31 July 2022 • 12:26

JUANMA MORENO: Regional president stressed Almeria’s water needs Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

ALMERIA province was on the agenda when newly-elected Junta president Juanma Moreno visited the Moncloa Palace on July 28.

Talking to the Pedro Sanchez, president of Spain’s government, Moreno referred to issues linked to rail connections, immigration and power cuts caused by illegal electricity hook-ups used for clandestine indoor marijuana plantations.

Above all, Moreno emphasised Almeria’s historic and ongoing water supply problems.

He stressed the vital importance of the water that reaches the province via the Tajo-Segura pipeline as well as the need to enlarge the desalination plants that are already functioning in Carboneras, Almeria City and Balermo.

It was also essential to restart the Villaricos plant, with its 20-cubic hectometre capacity, the Junta president said.

Moreno also asked for “as much EU funding as possible” to be invested in providing water for the province.

“There is no other alternative,” he warned.

“If it doesn’t rain , if we can’t turn to underground water because many aquifers are dry and if the Tajo-Segura water transfer is halted, we have to look for an alternative unless we want to live through an economic and social drama.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.