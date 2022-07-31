Tragedy as British husband and wife found dead in pool in France

They were discovered by their neighbours who were supposed to come and have dinner with the man and the woman in Gignac, in the Herault, Southern France, La Depeche confirmed on Sunday, July 31.

No one answered the door when they arrived, so they entered the couple’s second home to find their two bodies floating in the pool on the evening of Saturday, July 30.

Emergency services attended the incident but neither of the English holidaymakers could be saved.

The couple would visit their luxurious holiday home in the French region of Occitanie several times a year.

They were said to be very nice people and sometimes participated in activities in the city.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.

No burglary appears to have occurred and there was no theft from the property.

According to one theory, one of the couples saw their partner drown and came to their aid and also sadly drowned.