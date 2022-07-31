Tragedy as British husband and wife found dead in pool in France

By Anna Ellis • 31 July 2022 • 18:33
Notre Dame Church, Gignac, in the Herault, Southern France. Image: goumi/Shutterstock.com
They were discovered by their neighbours who were supposed to come and have dinner with the man and the woman in Gignac, in the Herault, Southern France, La Depeche confirmed on Sunday, July 31.
No one answered the door when they arrived, so they entered the couple’s second home to find their two bodies floating in the pool on the evening of Saturday, July 30.
Emergency services attended the incident but neither of the English holidaymakers could be saved.
The couple would visit their luxurious holiday home in the French region of Occitanie several times a year.
They were said to be very nice people and sometimes participated in activities in the city.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but it is not considered suspicious.
No burglary appears to have occurred and there was no theft from the property.
According to one theory, one of the couples saw their partner drown and came to their aid and also sadly drowned.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.