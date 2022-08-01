By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 13:20

BREAKING NEWS: President of Bulgaria dissolves parliament and appoints temporary government

The President of Bulgaria has dissolved the nation’s parliament and appointed a temporary government, as reported on Monday, August 1.

President Rumen Radev of Bulgaria has reportedly dissolved parliament, dissolving the 47th National Assembly of Bulgaria and scheduling early parliamentary elections for October 2.

Radev also appointed a caretaker government, that will be lead by Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev, a former caretaker labour and social policy minister

On Tuesday, the members of the caretaker government and the priorities will be officially presented in the building of the Presidency.

The caretaker government is expected to be more lenient with Moscow, with potential efforts to restart Russian gas imports.

Bulgaria may also reportedly make amends for expelling 70 Russian diplomats for espionage and working against Bulgaria’s interests, which was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on National Television, on Tuesday, June 28.

The news follows Bulgaria’s annual military exercise “Breeze” that saw 11 NATO countries take to the Black Sea to participate in various activities, as reported on Friday, July 22.