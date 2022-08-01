By Joshua Manning • 01 August 2022 • 10:09

Ukraine quotes Shakespeare in latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces Credit: Sarakhan Vadym/Shutterstock.com

On Monday, August 1, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine quoted Shakespeare while publishing official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to August, 1, while quoting Shakespeare:

“The cannons have their bowels full of wrath,

And ready mounted are they to spit forth…”

William Shakespeare

Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 1:

"The cannons have their bowels full of wrath,

And ready mounted are they to spit forth…"

William Shakespeare

Total combat losses of the enemy from Feb 24 to Aug 1: pic.twitter.com/sEpMWnv7sW — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 1, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

According to Ukraine’s latest updated figures on combat losses inflicted on Russian forces, an estimated 41030 soldiers have been liquidated since the beginning of the conflict.

In addition a further five Russian tanks have been destroyed, as well as a further seven APVs and 16 artillery systems.

Russian forces reportedly suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) in the areas of the Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih regions.

The news follows reports of the first Ukrainian grain ship leaving the port of Odessa, Ukraine to the port of Lebanon, as reported on Monday, August 1.

This comes after the blockade of Black Sea ports brought on by the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a world shortage of grain, pushing prices up globally and creating supply bottlenecks across the world.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram