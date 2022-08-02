By Joshua Manning • 02 August 2022 • 12:11
Huge queues at H&M store's clearance sales in Moscow before leaving Russia Credit: Telegram @bazabazon
H&M stores have reportedly opened in Moscow, Russia, for the first time since the start of the ongoing war with Ukraine, for a final clearance sale before the company leaves the nation.
In July, H&M set a final sale before leaving the Russian market for August 1, but H&M stores did not open on the announced date despite reports of a possible reopening and a queue of shoppers that had gathered.
According to Fakti, customers reportedly stood at the store entrance for around 20 minutes but were soon advised by security to leave.
Video footage was shared on Twitter:
“Pitiful footage – Katsapians waiting for hours for an H&M shop to open unsuccessfully. But it didn’t work out – the waiters were asked to disperse, because the company’s shop supporting the sanctions has no plans to open in Russia.”
Жалкие кадры – кацапы часами безуспешно ждут открытия магазина H&M
Но не получилось – не срослось, ожидающих попросили разойтись, ведь магазин компании поддерживающий санкции открываться в рашке не планирует.#ruSSia 🐷 pic.twitter.com/EQtFMinOYu
— BRUTAL TRUTH🇨🇿🇸🇰🇵🇱🕵️ (@winter_bosak) August 1, 2022
Жалкие кадры – кацапы часами безуспешно ждут открытия магазина H&M
Но не получилось – не срослось, ожидающих попросили разойтись, ведь магазин компании поддерживающий санкции открываться в рашке не планирует.#ruSSia 🐷 pic.twitter.com/EQtFMinOYu
— BRUTAL TRUTH🇨🇿🇸🇰🇵🇱🕵️ (@winter_bosak) August 1, 2022
Credit: Twitter @winter_bosak
However, on August 2, the shop reportedly opened in the Metropolis shopping centre in Moscow, as well as another store in “Aviapark”.
Prices of clothing are reported to have increased significantly, with promotions, special offers and gift cards completely off the table.
H&M announced that it was ceasing business in Russia amid operational problems and an unstable political situation on July 18.
In addition, Helena Helmerson, CEO of H&M Group, explained that the company thanked its Russian employees for their work.
The news of H&M’s clearance sales in Moscow, Russia, follows reports of the Bank of Russia extending its restrictions on foreign cash withdrawals for another six months, until March 9, 2023 as reported on Monday, August 1.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.