BREAKING: Spain will NOT send Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 August 2022 • 13:44

SPAIN’S Defense Minister, Margarita Robles, announced on Tuesday, August 2 that the Government will not be sending the Leopard tanks, which are currently stored at the Zaragoza Military Base, to the war in Ukraine because they are not in a fit state to use.

The announcement that Spain will NOT be sending the Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine comes months after the country offered to send the tanks and Aspide low-level anti-aircraft systems tanks with an offer to instruct Ukrainian military personnel in the handling of the vehicles.

“Today we are looking at all the possibilities, but I can already tell you that the Leopards that have not been used in Zaragoza for many years are not possible [to send them to the war in Ukraine] because they are in absolutely awful condition,” Robles said.

“There have been the corresponding exams and they are in conditions that cannot be used. We cannot give them because they would be a risk to people,” she added.

As noted, 53 Leopard 2A4s have been stored for some years ago in the facilities of the Logistics Support Group No. 41, on the Casetas industrial estate in Zaragoza. These tanks are part of the batch of 108 Leopards purchased from Germany. Initially, the plan was to transform them into a sapper vehicle, but the project was ultimately shelved due to a lack of funding.

Robles now plans to visit the Ukrainian Embassy on Wednesday, August 3 to assess how Spain “can continue to give” support to the Ukrainian people, especially in the face of winter, which will be “very difficult”, as reported by El Mundo.

