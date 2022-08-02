Turn your hot dog into a cool dog with a wearable fan

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 August 2022 • 8:27

Wearable pet fans - Image Sweet Mommy

You can now turn your hot dog into a cool dog after a Japanese company launched a range of wearable pet fans.

Launched in July, the fans which cost around €71.50, are designed to be worn by your pet to help them keep cool on the hottest days. But after a month on the market, sales as of Tuesday, August 2 have been disappointing.

Launched by a Tokyo clothing company, the wearable fans were designed in conjunction with local vets in an effort to help protect pets during the unusually high temperatures experienced this summer.

Rei Uzawa, President of the maternity clothing maker Sweet Mommy, said that she wanted to keep her pet cool when they went out for walks in what has been a dry and hot summer.

Essentially a mesh vest for pets mounted with a rechargeable fan on the back that blows air around the animal’s body.

With the rainy season finishing early in Japan and summer temperatures hitting the mid-thirties, many animals have suffered in the cities. That has led to some using ice packs to keep their pets cool whilst others have kept them indoors to escape the heat.

The fans haven’t been an instant success with only around 100 sold in the first month, perhaps the high cost of turning your hot dog into a cool dog is putting people off.

