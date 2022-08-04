Green Film Lab in Palma de Mallorca promotes sustainable filming practices

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 14:07

The Green Film Lab in Palma de Mallorca promoted sustainable filming practices. Credit: Consell de Mallorca

Mallorca aims to bring more sustainability to all areas, including the audiovisual sector. The Green Film Lab taught filmmakers all about working sustainably.

The Green Film Lab, run by the Torino Film Lab, was a four-day workshop held from July 28 to 31 in Palma in which producers of different nationalities worked together to shoot using sustainable filming practices. They learned what an eco-manager is, how to draw up a sustainability plan, what the Green Film Rating System is and how to apply the current best practices in terms of energy-saving, transport, accommodation, catering, set decoration, waste management, recycling and communication.

Mallorca is one of eight European territories that follow the Green Film Rating System, a tool that seeks to guide film and television producers in working in a way that is environmentally friendly. Five of the production companies selected for the workshop were Spanish and three of them participated to create a sustainability plan for a specific film. One of them will be shot in Mallorca in early 2023. The others came from Macedonia, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Germany and Denmark.

