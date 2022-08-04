Malaga’s Nerja opens first public nautical channel at El Playazo beach

By Tamsin Brown • 04 August 2022 • 16:04

Malaga's Nerja has opened its first public nautical channel at El Playazo beach. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

The newly opened nautical channel in Nerja, on the Costa del Sol, is designed for use by boats belonging to members of the public.

The Nerja Town Hall, through the Departments of Beaches and Agriculture and Fisheries, has opened the municipality’s first nautical channel for use by boats belonging to members of the public. It is located on the beach of El Playazo.

Speaking on July 29, the councillor for Beaches, María del Carmen López, said that the nautical channel can be used by all those who wish to bring their boats and has a concrete walkway to facilitate the access of vehicles with trailers. The new service has been authorised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucia.

The councillor for Agriculture and Fisheries, Javier Lopez, said: “There was a great demand for this in the municipality, both for recreational boating and fishing. The channel is in a very good location, as it is next to the El Playazo car park, which can be reached from the N-340 road, so people will be able to access it with their vehicles and park easily.”

