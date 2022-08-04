Restaurante Bistro: Mouth-watering dishes at incredible prices

By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 August 2022 • 10:49

LOCATED in the beautiful hidden gem that is the small upmarket Spanish coastal town of Moraira, Restaurante Bistro promises to enamour its clients with mouth‐watering dishes and a beautiful Mediterranean backdrop.

With a 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award proving its worth, Restaurante Bistro’s lunch and dinner menu provides wonderful Mediterranean, European and Spanish cuisine, as well as being vegetarian and family-friendly. For those who only want a quick bite with a drink, the establishment provides a large range of starters and tapas such as calamari, croquettes, Spanish ham, cheese, prawn cocktails, mushrooms, salads, chips, soup of the day and more!

For those looking for a full meal, their wide variety of dishes promises to fill a hole, including traditional Spanish paella, curries, seafood, fish, steaks, pasta, venison, salads, rice, BBQ ribs and much more!

Their meat dishes include lamb chops, pork fillet, leg of duck, sirloin steak and grilled pork skewer.

For those who favour fish, options include grilled sole, sole with prawns and mustard sauce, grilled sea bass, salmon with lemon sauce and grilled swordfish.

Other menu options include a selection of hamburgers, sandwiches, pasta and paellas, with the establishment also providing a children’s menu.

Their mouth‐watering desserts include tiramisu, brownies, profiteroles, ice cream, lemon sorbet, cheesecake, strawberries and cream, melon and crepes. Restaurante Bistro also provides a wide selection of wines, as well as liquors, beer and sangria, perfect for cooling off on a hot summer’s day.

An exquisite outdoor terrace allows clients to enjoy their meals during the warm summer evenings while looking out at the glistening sea.

Its excellent online customer reviews all echo the same sentiment, the restaurant is worth a visit for its impeccable service, incredible prices, friendly staff, fantastic location and cosy atmosphere.

