By Joshua Manning • 04 August 2022 • 13:51

Ukraine Defence Minister fires heads of largest state-owned arms companies Volodymyr Vorobiov/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has reportedly fired the heads of the largest state-owned specialised arms trade companies, as reported on Thursday, August 4.

The Defence Minister of Ukraine fired Vadym Nozdrya from the post of director-general of Ukrspecexport

and Yevhen Larin from the post of director of Spetstechnoexport.

The documents have begun to circulate on Twitter:

2/2 Vadym Nozdrya was removed from the post of the general director of Ukrspetsexport, and Yevhen Larin was removed from the post of director of Spetstechnoexport. The document was published by "Censor". pic.twitter.com/kNJv0WAThD — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Vadym Nozdrya and Yevhen Larin were appointed to their previously held senior positions at the largest state-owned arms companiesin January 2020.

At the beginning of Russia’s large-scale aggression this year, both companies were excluded from the State Concern Ukroboronprom by Cabinet of Ministers Decree No. 237 of March 9, 2022 and transferred to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

In recent months, Ukrspetseksport and Spetstekhnoeksport have been tasked with importing weapons and military equipment for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations.

The grounds for the dismissal are the terms of the contracts signed with the officials.

According News Agency Censor, the top leadership of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry is unhappy with the current performance of contracts for import of critical weapons.

The news follows reports that Russia will not be accused of “aggression” on Ukraine in legal terms by the UN International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.

