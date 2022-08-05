By Joshua Manning • 05 August 2022 • 13:57

BREAKING NEWS: Head of Military Civilian Administration in Kherson, Ukraine in medically induced coma Credit: Telegram @bazabazon

The head of the Military-Civilian administration of Kherson Region, in Russian occupied Ukraine is reportedly in a medically induced coma, as reported on Friday, August 5.

Vladimir Saldo, Head of the Military-Civilian administration of Kherson Region, Ukraine, has reportedly been put into a medically induced coma and is currently on a ventilator.

He has been transported to Crimea and doctors have assessed his condition as extremely serious.

Vladimir Saldo had previously said in his telegraph channel that he had been “immediately hospitalised”:

“After another meeting with the government of the Kherson region, the Minister of Health came up to me and insisted on an immediate medical examination.”

“I, of course, refused, but the minister brought doctors into the office who, having made an examination, insisted on immediate hospitalisation.”

“After discussing with my colleagues, I decided to agree with the doctors’ suggestions,” Saldo wrote in his Telegram channel.

For now, Saldo’s duties will be performed by the chairman of the Kherson regional government, Serhiy Yeliseyev, as reported by Russian news agency Baza.

Born on June 12, 1956, 66-year-old Volodymyr Vasylovych Saldo has served as the Head of the Kherson Military-Civilian Administration in Russian-occupied Ukraine since April 26, 2022.

He was People’s Deputy of Ukraine from 2012 to 2014 and served as the Mayor of Kherson from 2014-2015.

The news follows reports of President Vladimir Putin of Russia awarding Colonel Olga Kachura the Hero of Russia award after she was killed in Ukraine.

“Vladimir Putin signed a decree awarding the title of Hero of Russia to Colonel Olga Kachura (posthumously) – for courage and heroism in the performance of military duty,” read an official statement published by the Kremlin’s official telegram channel.

