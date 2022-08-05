First two celebrities confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing

Will was the first to be named, famous for his appearances in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Coronation Street, Casualty, and Hollyoaks. Speaking with BBC Breakfast about his new venture, he said: “It’s getting a bit frightening now”.

On the topic of his dancing skills, when asked if he dances well, Will commented: “It depends what you call well. I dance in the kitchen or at parties like anybody does, but nothing at all like I’m doing here, I’m way out of my comfort zone”.

The actor continued: “My mindset completely changed a while back, and I just thought, I’ve got to start doing things that frighten me. I lost my dad in 2020 and from then I just thought, I’ve just got to grab life. I’ve got to create new memories”.

He has recently been on a UK tour with Ralf Little, recreating their podcast ‘Two Pints with Will and Ralf’, in front of a live audience. Will is not just a talented actor, he has a great singing voice, as he proved in 1998 when he took ‘When I Need You’ to No5 on the UK singles charts.

'I lost my Dad in 2020 and from then I thought I've got to grab life, and my mum's favourite show'

Actor Will Mellor told #BBCBreakfast why he's decided to take part in the new series of #Strictlyhttps://t.co/ucqcwF1A7L pic.twitter.com/DirNm2EVt6 — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) August 4, 2022

Kym Marsh first came to the public’s attention as part of Hear’Say after the group won the television talent show Popstars. After their time was up, Kym moved into acting, with a regular part in Coronation Street, as well as The Syndicate.

She's an actress, singer, presenter and now soon to be #Strictly dancer! Say hello to Kym Marsh 💃🏻 👉 https://t.co/uAHSYM3yO8 @msm4rsh pic.twitter.com/76D7WqyUU0 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 4, 2022

She currently hosts BBC One’s Morning Live, and told BBC Breakfast this Thursday, August 4: “I’m nervous but I’m really looking forward to it. It’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage, performing in that kind of way, so it’s going to be really tricky, but I’m up for the challenge”.

Quizzed about receiving possible criticism from the Strictly judges, Kym jokingly responded: “Listen, I was judged by Nasty Nigel in Popstars, he was the villain back in the day, so I think I’ll be fine with it”.

This year’s Strictly will see Anton Du Beke joining the panel as a regular, replacing Bruno Tonioli. Shirley Ballas will once again head the panel, accompanied by Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.