By Anna Ellis • 07 August 2022 • 17:26

German fugitive arrested for fraud and forgery in Costa Blanca's Torrevieja. Image: National Police/Twitter

Agents of the National Police have arrested a citizen of German nationality in the Alicante town of Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca.

A European arrest warrant (OEDE) from Germany was issued for continued crimes of fraud and falsification of public documents.

Faced with this arrest warrant the Central Court of Instruction in Madrid ordered the national search and capture of the German fugitive, 20 Minutos confirmed on Sunday, August 7.

National Police Agents belonging to the First Group of Organized Crime of the UDYCO of the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Alicante established a special device aimed at locating and arresting him.

After investigations were carried out, it was possible to locate the fugitive from justice in a busy street in the Alicante town of Torrevieja, where he was arrested.

The 50-year-old German detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty in the same town.

