Price of electricity increases significantly in Spain and Portugal on Monday, August 8

By Chris King • 07 August 2022 • 23:45

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Monday, August 8, the price of electricity increases 12.4 per cent in Spain and Portugal.

On Monday, August 8, the average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise by 12.4 per cent compared to today Sunday, August 7. Specifically, it will stand at €270.24/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – stands tomorrow at €146.31/MWh.

Monday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €170.36/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €126/MWh, will be between 4pm and 5pm.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation of €123.93/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

In the absence of the ‘Iberian exception’ mechanism to cap the price of gas for electricity generation, the price of electricity in Spain would be an average of €302.56/MWh. That would be about €32/MWh more than with the compensation for customers of the regulated rate, who will subsequently pay 10.6 per cent less on average.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.