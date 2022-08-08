Porsche Museum honours “30 years of the Porsche Supercup”

By Chris King • 08 August 2022 • 19:14

Image of cars on display at the Porsche Museum. Credit: Porsche newsroom

In honour of “30 years of the Porsche Supercup”, the car giant is presenting a special display of its famous racing vehicles at the Porsche Museum.

As announced by the car giant today, Monday, August 8, to mark “30 years of the Porsche Supercup”, the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart is presenting the special-edition model of a 911 GT3 in anniversary design as well as four other Cup racing cars until 28 August 2022.

On display alongside the anniversary model is the 911 GT3 Cup in VIP Car design, the flagship of the Supercup series. It will be driven by famous personalities in selected races of the 2022 season. Also on display is the 911 GT3 Cup 3.8 from 1994, which is based on the 911 generation Type 993.

Visitors to the museum will also encounter the third-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 2 Cup, which started in its first year and is based on the 911 Carrera RS. The 911 GT3 Cup Type 997, which is the first Cup vehicle to be delivered by Porsche without ABS, completes the field.

Thomas Laudenbach, Vice President of Porsche Motorsport commented: “Thirty years of the Porsche Supercup – that’s an extraordinary time span for the international flagship of our one-make cups. Such success is only possible thanks to the professionalism of everyone involved, from the drivers and the teams to the organisers”.

The company also announced today that its new Porsche 911 GT3 R will be unveiled to the public at this year’s 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.