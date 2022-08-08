By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 13:13

Russia reportedly set to establish military base in Serbia claims Russian Ambassador Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

Russia will reportedly establish a military base in Serbia, according to claims made by the Russian Ambassador to Serbia, as reported on Monday, August 8.

The claims of Russia establishing a military base in Serbia were made by Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Serbia Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko.

“The establishment of a Russian military base in Serbia is a sovereign matter of the country itself. Plus it is a matter of Russia’s own interests,” he said in a conversation with SM News.

Serbia is currently a friendly state for Russia. It has not imposed any anti-Russian sanctions, unlike most European countries.

The news follows reports of a World Peace statue donated by the Soviet Union being removed from its pedestal in Helsinki, Finland, angering Russia, on Monday, August 8.

The removal of the controversial Soviet Union World Peace statue in Helsinki, Finland was carried out before 7.am, with the statue set to be transported out of Helsinki by sea on a barge.

The distance from the statue’s original location to the barge was about ten metres. The move reportedly took just over five minutes, but has been in preparation for over a week, according to local reports.

The statue will be replaced by a pavement, with a tramway currently being built in the area.

