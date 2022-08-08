Tributes pour in as celebrity lawyer dies

By Anna Ellis • 08 August 2022 • 18:44

Celebrity lawyer, Bert Fields, dies a the age of 93 in his Malibu home in California. Image: Greenberg Glusker

Celebrity lawyer, Bert Fields, dies a the age of 93 in his Malibu home in California, US on Sunday, August 7.

Bert Fields was famous for his celebrity clients such as The Beatles, Madonna and Warren Beatty but was probably best known for defending Michael Jackson when he was charged with molestation accusations

Bert Fields’ legal firm, Greenberg Glusker, mourned the loss of their beloved entertainment partner by reacting with a statement that read:

“Bert Fields is one of the nation’s leading entertainment attorneys, representing a who’s who of Hollywood.

“Mr. Fields represents the industry’s top performers, directors, writers, producers, studios, talent agencies, book publishers and record companies. Clients have included DreamWorks, MGM, United Artists, Toho, James Cameron, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, Dustin Hoffman, Mike Nichols, Jeffrey Katzenberg, David Geffen, Jerry Bruckheimer, Joel Silver, The Beatles, Madonna, Sony Music and many others. In addition, he has represented such major authors as Mario Puzo, James Clavell, Tom Clancy, Clive Cussler and Richard Bach.

“Bert has represented virtually every major Hollywood studio and talent agency, and he has tried many of the landmark cases in the entertainment and communications industries over the past 30 years. His practice is international in scope and extends beyond the field of entertainment, having represented such diverse clients as Arizona cotton farmers, Las Vegas hotels and casinos, real estate developers and regional shopping centres, clothing designers, manufacturers, boxing promoters, investment firms and even a Japanese Bank.

“Bert has been the subject of numerous personal profiles in magazines and newspapers in the United States and the United Kingdom, such as the New Yorker Magazine, the New York Times, the London Sunday Times and Vanity Fair.

“Bert is the author, under a pseudonym, of two novels, the first published by Simon and Schuster and the second by Random House. His third book is a biographical work on Richard III published by ReganBooks/HarperCollins under his own name. His fourth book is an analysis of the Shakespeare authorship question, also published by ReganBooks/HarperCollins.

“Since then, Bert has written “Destiny” a novel about Napoleon and Josephine, and “Shylock” a short novel about Shakespeare’s great character and “Gloriana,” a biography of Elizabeth I. These books were published by Marmont Lane Books.

“Bert is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and has been a contributor to the Op/Ed pages of the Los Angeles Times. He is a recipient of the Interest of Justice Award by the Legal Aid Foundation and Entertainment Attorney of the Year by the IAOTP. He teaches the course on entertainment law at Stanford Law School, lectures annually at Harvard Law School and has lectured on Shakespeare at various venues, including the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C.”

The lawyer also worked with Tom Cruise when a tabloid accused him of being gay and he also defended Tom when Bauer Publishing claimed he had ‘abandoned’ the daughter he shares with Katie Holmes.

Upon hearing about Bert Fields’ death Tom Cruise said: “Bert Fields was a gentleman; an extraordinary human being.”

“He had a powerful intellect, a keen wit and charm that made one enjoy every minute of his company. I loved him dearly and always will. It was a privilege to be his friend.”

Fans added their tributes.

One tweeted: “Hollywood has lost one of its original legal legends. Bert Fields was an extraordinary lawyer and always a pleasure to talk to. Today is a very sad day.”

Hollywood has lost one of its original legal legends. Bert Fields was an extraordinary lawyer and always a pleasure to talk to. Today is a very sad day. https://t.co/vrpIdO5rZp — Ashley Cullins (@AshleyCullins) August 8, 2022

Another added: “RIP Bert Fields: Feared around town, he represented everyone from Edward G. Robinson, Mario Puzo and The Beatles to Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise and Madonna.”

“Said Elaine May: ‘He was what you always thought Perry Mason was”.”

#RIP Bert Fields: Feared around town, he represented everyone from Edward G. Robinson, Mario Puzo and The Beatles to Warren Beatty, Tom Cruise and Madonna. Said Elaine May: "He was what you always thought Perry Mason was." https://t.co/MiZkdSGBFF @jhandel — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) August 8, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.