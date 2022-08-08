EXCLUSIVE: Second Brit family robbed at popular Benidorm hotel comes forward Close
Tributes pour in following death of American lesbian activist Elana Dykewomon

By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 7:56

Tributes pour in following death of American lesbian activist Elana Dykewomon Credit: Twitter @sonjafraneta

Elana Dykewomon, an acclaimed American lesbian activist and author, died on August 7, aged 72, as reported on Monday, August 8.

Born on October 11, 1949, Elana Dykewomon was an acclaimed American lesbian activist, author, editor and teacher.

She received the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction in 1998 for “Beyond the Pale”, and was well known for her work editing Sinister Wisdom, an international lesbian feminist journal covering the topics of literature, art and politics.

Further examples of her work include the novel “Riverfinger Women”, “They Will Know Me By My Teeth” and “Fragments from Lesbos”

Tributes have since poured in on Twitter, with many users paying tribute to beloved American activist Elana Dykewomon:

“Elana Dykewomon died. Look at her name and it says so much. Writer, activist, teacher, lover, leader, warm and sensitive person.”

“Thank you for all you’ve given us. Sorry you had to go as your first play aired. Her great novel Beyond the Pale is about what she struggled for,” read one tribute.

The news of the death of American lesbian activist Elana Dykewomon, comes after tributes flooded social media on Sunday, August 7 following the news that Carlo Bonomi the original voice of Pingu died aged 85.

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of the much-loved stop-motion children’s series Pingu, died in his birth city of Milan at the age of 85.

