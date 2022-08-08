By Joshua Manning • 08 August 2022 • 7:56

Tributes pour in following death of American lesbian activist Elana Dykewomon Credit: Twitter @sonjafraneta

Elana Dykewomon, an acclaimed American lesbian activist and author, died on August 7, aged 72, as reported on Monday, August 8.

Born on October 11, 1949, Elana Dykewomon was an acclaimed American lesbian activist, author, editor and teacher.

She received the Lambda Literary Award for Lesbian Fiction in 1998 for “Beyond the Pale”, and was well known for her work editing Sinister Wisdom, an international lesbian feminist journal covering the topics of literature, art and politics.

Further examples of her work include the novel “Riverfinger Women”, “They Will Know Me By My Teeth” and “Fragments from Lesbos”

Tributes have since poured in on Twitter, with many users paying tribute to beloved American activist Elana Dykewomon:

“Elana Dykewomon died. Look at her name and it says so much. Writer, activist, teacher, lover, leader, warm and sensitive person.”

“Thank you for all you’ve given us. Sorry you had to go as your first play aired. Her great novel Beyond the Pale is about what she struggled for,” read one tribute.

Elana Dykewomon died. Look at her name and it says so much. Writer, activist, teacher, lover, leader, warm and sensitive person.

Thank you for all you’ve given us. Sorry you had to go as your first play aired.

Her great novel Beyond the Pale is about what she struggled for. pic.twitter.com/OgROe3Plu1 — Sonja Franeta (@sonjafraneta) August 8, 2022

RIP Elana Dykewomon: memorial service for her September 18th https://t.co/4bTpehcyVA #lesbians #lgbtqhist @Sinister_Wisdom — AM dial: "Are you doing your work?" – Audre Lorde (@amdial) August 8, 2022

RIP. Memorial Tribute to Elana Dykewomon | Sinister Wisdom https://t.co/MEHe0Mmtrj — Bruce Phillips (@bephillip33) August 8, 2022

“if I let myself feel or hear the names they call me on the street / I’d never leave my house / the brand has always been on the flesh / so obvious” with ‘Dykewomon,’ Elana Dykewomon claimed her own name and made it a flag and a badge of honor pic.twitter.com/ByTUJijCA5 — Taylor 🦢 (@taylorhummus) August 8, 2022

Elana Dykewomon, 1949-2022. Her life, her work, her legacy: beyond the pale. We are all poorer today. https://t.co/1vy8Eh7Cbw — Ann McMan (@AnnMcMan) August 7, 2022

Elana Dykewomon has passed—we owe her our freedom as lesbians & as women with a voice. Rest in power, my friend. — Salem West (@SalemWest) August 7, 2022

Elana Dykewomon has passed—we owe her our freedom as lesbians & as women with a voice. Rest in power, my friend. — Salem West (@SalemWest) August 7, 2022

The LGBTQ+ community, lost another icon today. Elana Dykewomon, activist, brilliant author and playwright, pioneer, friend, bright light. Thank you seems inadequate for all you have done for all of us. Rest well. I know you’ll continue to be a guiding force from above. #LGBT pic.twitter.com/UDwYfOsz0l — Lynn Ames (@lynnames) August 7, 2022

Sad to hear that Elana Dykewomon has passed away. In 2015, I published her new and selected poems, WHAT CAN I ASK, as part of the Sapphic Classics series co-published by @AMidsummerNight and @Sinister_Wisdom pic.twitter.com/fd2llci1Jx — Lawrence Schimel (@lawrenceschimel) August 7, 2022

Sad to hear that elana dykewomon has passed away. We published her new and selected poems, WHAT CAN I ASK, as part of the Sapphic Classics series co-published with @Sinister_Wisdom pic.twitter.com/F02MrFQ94A — MidsummerNightsPress (@AMidsummerNight) August 7, 2022

The news of the death of American lesbian activist Elana Dykewomon, comes after tributes flooded social media on Sunday, August 7 following the news that Carlo Bonomi the original voice of Pingu died aged 85.

Carlo Bonomi, the original voice of the much-loved stop-motion children’s series Pingu, died in his birth city of Milan at the age of 85.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.