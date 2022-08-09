By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 14:13

Expat widow in Alicante outrage after squatters install security alarm to keep HER out

ONE expat widow is calling for help to crack down on squatters after her home of 30 years in Benijofar was beseiged by a group who even installed an alarm to keep her out.

German national Renata de la Plaza told the Euro Weekly News she and her husband bought the property in the Monte Azul housing estate 30 years ago but squatters have since moved in and she is struggling to get help from either the police or the town hall, who she claims she is currently battling over changing the name on the property´s paperwork after her husband died.

Renata told the EWN that not only are the squatters now occupying the chalet in Benijofar, they have now installed an alarm from a Spanish security company.

This was done completely illegally, as the squatters are not the legal owners nor do they have a contract with the owner.

“The president of the housing estate pushed for me to try and get rid of the squatters, because the neighbours were unhappy with the situation”, said estate agent Wieland Eckler who is currently representing De la Plaza.

“Nearly all of them are foreigners who are often abroad, so they fear that they will end up in the same situation.”

“The other day we tried to change the locks to the house. When the locksmith began working on the lock, the alarm went off, causing the squatters to rush to the house, as well as the police.”

“The Guardia Civil gave me a big telling off, as I had “put the locksmith in danger by causing a potential stand off with the squatters.”

Not only does the alarm detect intruders and emit a high pitched sound alerting to a break in, but it also sends a phone notification to the owners and the police.

Although there is currently a massive national debate on the Spanish laws concerning squatter rights, Eckler feels it does not benefit foreign buyers who purchase properties in Spain to then find them occupied by squatters.

“I have booked an appointment with the Guardia Civil to report the security company, as they refuse to give me any information on the situation or collaborate with the owner of the property, despite us calling multiple times to explain the situation.”

“The reason for their refusal to help is due to the fact that neither I as representative of Mrs De la Plaza, nor she, have a phone number on the contract illegally made by the squatters,” stated Eckler.

In addition De la Plaza is currently facing a legal battle to put the property into her name following the death of her husband, after Benijofar Town Hall has allegedly lost the relevant certificate, despite all the proper legal procedures being carried out at the time the property was purchased.

