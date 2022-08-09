By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 16:34

Heartbreak as avid fan of Italian side A.C. Trento dies of sudden illness aged 44. Image: A.C. Trento/Facebook

AVID A.C. Trento fan Thomas Vianello died in Italy of a sudden illness hours before he was due to sit in the stands to watch his beloved team.

Tributes flooded social media after the news of the A.C. Trento fan’s sudden death from a short illness. Thomas leaves behind his wife Carolina, and his children Gabriel Noah and Aura Maddalena.

Thomas suddenly passed away on Friday, August 5, as reported by La Voce del Trentino.

Mr Vianello was well known in Italian football circles having been a regular at all Trento games supporting the side, who currently play in Serie C Group A.

At the game on Saturday, August 6, Trento supporters unveiled a banner paying tribute to Thomas during the home game against Luparense.

Tributes were paid to the avid Trento supporter via social media.

Thomas’ cousin wrote on Facebook: “Goodbye beautiful cousin.”

Another wrote: “I am so sorry. I met his dad and I worked with him a lot. He was a good person. I am so sorry. A big hug and sincere condolences to his family.”

The news of Thomas Vianello’s sudden death comes after Union Cordillera’s senior goalkeeper died following a mid-game heart attack.

Cristian Cáceres, a 38-year-old goalkeeper who played for the Union Cordillera de Chapilcha senior team, suffered a heart attack during his side’s game on Saturday, August 6.

Emergency services were called but the player tragically died on the way to the hospital, as reported by Diario el Dia.

