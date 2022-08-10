By Joshua Manning • 10 August 2022 • 12:05

Chechen leader urges Ukraine's soldiers to surrender after Russia takes Knauf plant in Soledar ID1974/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has urged Ukraine’s soldiers to surrender, after Russian forces have taken control of the Knauf factory in Soledar, as reported on August 10.

Russia’s Chechen leader pushed for the surrender of Ukraine’s soldiers on his official telegram channel stating:

“Akhmat special forces fighters together with the second corps of LNR people’s militia have taken control of the Knauf factory in Soledar.”

“Dear Brat, Ahmed “Kombat” Saidarkhanov, acting commander of the Akhmat special forces, reports that the enterprise’s territory has been cleared of Bandera elements. This is another excellent achievement of our fighters.”

“Earlier they have already proved themselves excellently in Luhansk direction, having liberated 36 settlements, including 4 cities, from Nazi occupants.”

“Now the brave soldiers have switched to the Donetsk sector and, as we can see, continue to build on their success.”

“Additional squads of special units are ready to be dispatched to help them. They are determined, which means that any resisting Bandera groups will burn in blue flames.”

“We know the Nazis like we know our chicks. We read their every move ahead of them. So we will hit them from all sides, attack them and send them to hell. ”

“We intend to fight this b*stard not only on a positional basis, but also by guerrilla methods. We will employ whatever tactics may bring the best results.”

“Nine thousand excellently trained fighters are ready to leave the Chechen Republic at the moment. Another 10,000 warriors are in reserve, waiting to be deployed.”

“They are ready to carry out any work until the complete defeat of the Nazis in Ukraine. ”

“Once again, I remind Ukrainian soldiers that they still have the opportunity to save their lives and return to their families. Do not let the West destroy your country. Drive away the Banderites and the drug-addicted president.”

“Take the situation into your own hands. Don’t let the Nazis be in your cities. It is their job to make sure that every day the blood of civilians is spilled, and that this chaos continues indefinitely. ”

“That is the plan of the West, lavishly supplying criminals with all kinds of weapons. As a result, this is causing irreparable damage to the Ukrainian people, towns and villages. ”

“The Banderovites do not fight in the open field, they use weapons, exclusively exposing civilians to deadly danger. ”

“Russia, in spite of everything, continues to help you. Supplies of energy resources are still coming in. If you value your state, if you want to revive it, and if you want support from Russia, then don’t miss your last chance. There will be no other. Send the scoundrels away. Say your word.”

“It makes no difference to us. We have been fighting against injustice all our lives. We know how to do it well. ”

“The most hardened Bandera members, who have hidden like rats in Azovstal, will confirm that truth. So think thoroughly and come to your senses. All is not yet lost for you.”

The news follows reports that Ukraine is set to extend martial law as the ongoing war with Russia shows no sign of slowing down, as reported on Wednesday, August 10.

