Immediate briefing on Trump raid demanded from FBI director by top Republican

By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 1:28

Image of Donald J Trump. Credit: El-Amin/shutterstock.com

Mike Turner, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has demanded an immediate briefing from FBI director Christopher Wray over the raid on Donald Trump’s Florida home.

 

An immediate briefing on the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar -a- Lago home has been demanded by Ohio Congressman Michael Turner. He is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and has reportedly sent a letter to Christopher Wray, the head of the FBI making his demand.

Former US President Trump’s Palm Beach estate was raided by FBI agents on Monday, August 8, and now Turner is demanding to see the bureau’s justification for carrying out this action. 

‘In the history of our country, this action is unprecedented’, Turner wrote. ‘Congress deserves immediate answers from you as to the actions you ordered. I hereby request an immediate briefing by you to Members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence concerning any national security threats used to justify your decision’. 

He added that he was ‘unaware of any actual or alleged national security threat’ posed by any documents that Trump might have in his possession.

FBI director Wray can not be compelled to comply with Turner’s demand as the Democrats have the majority so only they can force that to happen. The Department of Justice has come in for heavy criticism from several GOP leaders, with Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader vowing to exact revenge on the FBI.

Posting on Twitter, he advised Merrick Garland, the Attorney General to: ‘Preserve your documents and clear your calendar. I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponised politicisation’.

He continued: ‘When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned. Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar’.

Mike Pompeo, the former head of the CIA tweeted @mikepompeo:

 

