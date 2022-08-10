Malaga Council reduces EMT bus subscriptions by between 35 and 40 per cent

By Chris King • 10 August 2022 • 2:48

Image of Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga, presenting the new hybrid buses. Credit: [email protected]

EMT bus subscriptions have been reduced by between 35 and 40 per cent by Malaga City Council.

Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga city, announced on Tuesday, August 9, the new prices of the passes and cards of the Empresa Malagueña de Transporte (EMT). They will be in force from September 1 to December 31 of this year, offering a discount of between 35 and 40 per cent of the current price.

Prices for the multi-trip cards will be as follows:

Transfer Card (for 10 trips): €5.50, which represents a 35 per cent reduction on the current rate. Monthly Card (unlimited trips): €25.95 – a 35 per cent reduction.

Youth Card: €17 – a 37 per cent reduction.

Student Card: €17 – 37 per cent reduction.

Retired Card 27: €17 – a 37 per cent reduction.

Retired Card 10: €5.95 – a 40 per cent reduction.

Annual Card: €260 – a 31 per cent reduction.

This is a measure issued by the Ministry of Transport in Royal Decree Law 11/2022. It established a series of direct aid to municipal urban collective transport companies, such as the EMT, allowing them to reduce their rates by 30 per cent.

As Mr De la Torre pointed out, in the case of Malaga: “Not only do we make a 30 per cent reduction, but we also organise ourselves to achieve a reduction of 37 per cent or even 40 per cent in some subscriptions”.

The group that will have the greatest reduction will be retirees. They can get a discount of 40 per cent in the case of the Retired Card 10, and 37 per cent in the case of the Retired Card 27.

Young people and students will also benefit, with the price of their current cards dropping from €27 per month to €17 per month. This represents a reduction of 37 per cent.

The mayor assured that this measure is not intended just for those who lack private vehicles, but also for “those who make a commitment to public transport as a contribution to a more sustainable, harmonic, less polluting, and more inclusive city for everybody”.

El alcalde, @pacodelatorrep, ha presentado hoy los 12 nuevos megabuses híbridos que en breve comenzarán a circular por la ciudad y que han supuesto una inversión de 5.633.760 euros aportados íntegramente por el Ayuntamiento pic.twitter.com/0Idetx7Aac — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 9, 2022

In line with continuing to contribute to reducing CO2 emissions in the city, the mayor has presented 12 new hybrid buses that will be incorporated into the EMT fleet this month. These new buses involve an investment of almost €6 million, which has been financed by the City Council.

According to a statement from the Council, these new buses consume 19 per cent less fuel and emit up to 98 per cent less polluting gases.

With this new incorporation, the EMT will have 37 buses with hybrid technology. This is part of the Council’s commitment to public transport as a “sustainable means of travel, with larger, innovative vehicles and hybrid technology. It will contribute to improving air quality and reducing emissions”. The new buses will run on lines 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, and 15.

Con esta modernización de la flota, el Ayuntamiento sigue apostando por el transporte público como medio de desplazamiento sostenible, con vehículos innovadores de mayor tamaño y tecnología híbrida, que contribuirán a mejorar la calidad del aire y la reducción de emisiones — Ayuntamiento de Málaga (@malaga) August 9, 2022

These MAN brand units are 5 per cent larger than the standard size used in the manufacture of articulated buses, just like the last 25 units purchased. The bus measures 18.75 metres, almost one metre more than regular articulated buses. This contributes to improving the interior space allocation for passengers.

As with the ten buses purchased last year, they include a new design compared to the city’s previous fleet. They are made from new materials that allow greater optimisation of weight and performance. This results in more contained consumption and lower emissions, helping to improve the quality of air.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.