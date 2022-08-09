Malaga police use portable radar devices to control jet ski and recreational boat speeds

By Chris King • 09 August 2022 • 19:46

Image of a jet ski rider at sea. Credit: ventdusud/Shutterstock.com

Police officers in the city of Malaga are testing new portable radar devices that will control the speed of jet skis and recreational boats in the sea.

Local Police officers in the city of Malaga, in coordination with the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil, and the Maritime Captaincy of Malaga, have launched a pioneering radar device.

It is part of the ‘Coastal Operation 2022’ campaign, whose objective is to control possible negligence and infractions of jet skis and pleasure boats with the aim of “protecting the integrity of the users and swimmers themselves”.

The first coordinated joint action between the Local Police and the Guardia Civil within this new operation was carried out last weekend, from 4pm to 7pm. A total of 17 boats were controlled with radar, most of them them jet skis.

Five were reported for speeding when accessing or exiting the sea through the nautical channels ( in excess of 3 knots or 5 km/h). The other 12 did so at an adequate speed. Breathalyser tests were also carried out on the first five riders, all of whom produced a negative result.

In total, the Local Police recorded 13 infractions during the two days of the weekend. These included three for anchoring in the bathing area, and another three for lacking or not presenting documentation.

Two more were sanctioned for not using an approved life jacket, two for conducting activities not allowed in the nautical channel, two for not collaborating in the inspection work of the officers, and one for producing expired documentation.

Since 2019, the Local Police of Malaga have had an operation in force called ‘Operation Amaya’, which is still effective today. last year a pilot campaign was added that focused on the control of the coastline. That culminated in the aforementioned ‘Coastal Operation 2022’.

In a statement, the Local Police explained that its officers will supervise the documentation of the vessels, maritime registration and insurance, and the qualifications necessary to skipper them. They will also check for compliance with the rules of use: approved vests, safety instructions, etc.

Officers will also verify all compliance with the safety regulations of vehicles transporting these sea-going vessels to the beach. This ensures that the beach area of ​​access to the nautical channels is kept free of people, while also indicating to beach users the restrictions on swimming in the defined nautical channels.

In the field of active surveillance of the coast, as far as bathing areas and nautical channels are concerned, the identification of recreational boats that commit infractions is carried out by technical means. These include: a camera with a telephoto lens, portable binoculars, alcohol meters, and radar.

