WATCH: Footage of Ukraine’s 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade destroying Russian vehicles

WATCH: Footage of Ukraine's 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade destroying Russian equipment

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have shared footage of Russian vehicles being destroyed by the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, as reported on Wednesday, August 1o.

Footage of Ukraine’s 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade destroying Russian vehicles was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️ The Ukrainian military showed the destruction of the Russian equipment of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade “Kholodnyi Yar” in the Kharkiv region.”

The 93rd Independent Kholodnyi Yar Mechanised Brigade, traces its history all the way back to the 93rd Guards Rifle Division of the Soviet Union’s Red Army, which was formed at Valuki in April 1943 from 13th Guards and 92nd Rifle Brigades.

The division fought in Kursk, Kharkiv, Budapest, and Prague, and served with the 53rd Army of the 2nd Ukrainian Front in May 1945.

After a period as a 35th Guards Mechanised Division, and then 35th Guards Motor Rifle Division from 1957 to 1965, the division was designated as the 93rd Guards Motor Rifle Division in 1965.

It then proceeded to serve with the Southern Group of Forces in Hungary during the last years of the Cold War, and following the fall of the Berlin Wall, was withdrawn to Ukraine from October 1990 to January 1991.

The video comes after the Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared footage of a Russian T-80BVM tank being destroyed by the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade, as reported on Monday, August 8.

