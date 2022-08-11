By Joshua Manning • 11 August 2022 • 14:21

Belarus to create port facilities in northwest of Russia benefiting Russian shippers Credit: Gregory Gus/Shutterstock.com

Belarus has reached an agreement with Russia to create port facilities in the northwest of the nation, in a move that hopes to benefit both countries, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

The Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko spoke on the creation of port facilities in Russia stating:

“We understand it is necessary to transship large volumes. It is true for all kinds of cargoes including mineral fertilisers, timber, wheeled cargoes, and containers.”

“This is why the president was offered several variants for further development of our own facilities. A decision has been made on one of them. It will be realised soon in the northwestern region of the Russian Federation.”

Golovchenko did not speak on the specific details of the deal, stating:

“Let’s seal the deal first and reveal all the details later. But the project will start working very soon. Definitely by the end of the year.”

“A lot will have to be invested in infrastructure, this is why we have to think about how it will reflect on the economy in current conditions,” Roman Golovchenko added.

Belarus now cooperates with nine Russian ports on different seas. Special rates are in effect and they benefit both sides.

“We shipped less than one percent of our volumes via Russian ports last year. In January-June 2022 we shipped an extra two million tonnes of various cargoes via Russian ports.”

“It is a good gain for Russian cargo shippers, too. This is why we are moving on in this direction,” the head of government concluded, as reported by Belta.

