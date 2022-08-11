Nerja Town Hall opens registration for new Winter Active Ageing Programme

By Tamsin Brown • 11 August 2022 • 23:39

The Nerja Town Hall has opened registration for the new Winter Active Ageing Programme. Credit: Nerja Town Hall

This year’s Winter Active Ageing Programme offered in Nerja, in the province of Malaga, will provide a range of different sporting activities.

The Nerja Town Hall, through the Departments of the Elderly and Sports, is launching a new edition of its Winter Active Ageing Programme. The announcement was made on August 4 by the councillors Elena Gálvez and Daniel Rivas, who said that the registration period is open from August 8.

To register for the programme, which had more than 240 participants last year, those interested should go to the Municipal Office of Service to the Elderly, located on the ground floor of the Town Hall, before August 19.

The programme includes swimming, fitness, tai chi and urban walking. In Maro, the activities will take place in the Home and Social Centre, while in Nerja, they will be held at the Verano Azul Park and the Municipal Sports Centre.

The Winter Active Ageing Programme is aimed at anyone over 65 years old or pensioners over 60 who are registered in the municipality, are in good enough shape and have the Nerja Senior Citizen Card.

