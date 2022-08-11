By Nora Johnson • 11 August 2022 • 10:26
Nora Johnson: Bergerac getting his knickers in a twist. Credit: Creative Commons
Nettles became a heartthrob as Jim Bergerac in the 1980s series. Most fans were sane, but he said there was a “lunatic fringe” of women, “rarely young”, who wrote love letters, enclosing their knickers “always from Marks & Spencer for some reason.” It could be the saving of the company…
Well, let’s hope the love letters included this: “These aren’t just any knickers. They’re M&S knickers. If not required, please return unworn within 14 days.” Best not offend anyone!
Which reminds me, the UK’s recent heatwave must be due to climate change, right? Or is it down to Brexit, again? But it’s not all bad – it should suit the snowflakes, provided they’ve safe spaces where it’s cool and nobody’s talking about this “offensive” weather or any “scary” stories.
In fact, even thinking about my own scary thrillers – particularly the latest, Death in Windermere – is sending icy, blood-curdling shivers down my spine…
Nurse! That’s better, now I’m back on the meds!
Nora Johnson’s critically acclaimed psychological crime thrillers (www.nora-johnson.net) all available online including eBooks (€0.99;£0.99), Apple Books, audiobooks, paperbacks at Amazon etc. Profits to Cudeca cancer charity.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Nora is the author of popular psychological suspense and crime thrillers and a freelance journalist.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.