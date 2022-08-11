By Nora Johnson • 11 August 2022 • 10:26

Nora Johnson: Bergerac getting his knickers in a twist. Credit: Creative Commons

There’s been much excitement in Jersey with news of the return of Bergerac, the detective series set on the island. Shooting’s finally due to begin next summer with John Nettles getting a cameo.

Nettles became a heartthrob as Jim Bergerac in the 1980s series. Most fans were sane, but he said there was a “lunatic fringe” of women, “rarely young”, who wrote love letters, enclosing their knickers “always from Marks & Spencer for some reason.” It could be the saving of the company…

Well, let’s hope the love letters included this: “These aren’t just any knickers. They’re M&S knickers. If not required, please return unworn within 14 days.” Best not offend anyone!

Which reminds me, the UK’s recent heatwave must be due to climate change, right? Or is it down to Brexit, again? But it’s not all bad – it should suit the snowflakes, provided they’ve safe spaces where it’s cool and nobody’s talking about this “offensive” weather or any “scary” stories.

In fact, even thinking about my own scary thrillers – particularly the latest, Death in Windermere – is sending icy, blood-curdling shivers down my spine…

Nurse! That’s better, now I’m back on the meds!

