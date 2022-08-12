By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 15:39

Josema joins LaLiga SmartBank side Leganés after release from Elche Football Club. Image: @josemasanchez5/Instagram

LALIGA side Elche Football Club granted the release of Josema from his contract which allowed him to join LaLiga SmartBank side Leganés.

The deal for Josema was announced by Leganés on Friday, August 12 hours after Elche agreed to terminate the 26-year-olds contract with the Costa Blanca club.

Elche wrote about the release: “Elche C.F. and Josema Sánchez part ways and the player from Murcia ends his time at the club. The Club is grateful for Josema’s work, dedication and commitment to Elche throughout his career with the club, in which he achieved promotion and a stay in LaLiga Santander, and wishes him luck in his career on both a personal and professional level.”

C.D. Leganés reached an agreement with Murcia defender José Manuel Sánchez Guillén, “Josema”, and has signed a contract at the Madrid-based club for the next two seasons, with an option for a third.

Josema, 26, started in the youth ranks of U.D. Almeria, making his debut with the first team in 2016 in a Copa del Rey match against Rayo Vallecano. After a spell with Real Murcia, he made his LaLiga SmartBank debut at the age of 21 for Córdoba C.F. He then gained international experience with French side Sochaux before returning to Spain with Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

Following a move to Extremadura U.D, Josema joined Elche at the beginning of 2020 and helped the side achieve promotion back to Spain’s top division, LaLiga Santander.

Josema issued his own emotional statement via social media following his exit from Elche: “Two and a half years at this club, and in this city of Elche, have been the happiest of my life,” he said.

“I only have words and feelings of gratitude for this fan base and this city, which has been my home.

They have been incredible years although also very hard, where I arrived and fought to make my dream come true, to be promoted to the first division and to fight for the permanence, together with my teammates.”

He added: “And on an individual level, I have the satisfaction of having given the best of myself both on and off the pitch, as a player and as a person.

“However, it is time to open a new stage in my life.

“Thank you, thank you very much, to my teammates, to all the coaches, delegates, doctors, physios and workers who make everything work and who are aware of every detail.

“Infinite thanks once again to our fans.

“I am leaving, but I will continue to feel this shield, this city and the Martinez Valero wherever I am.

“And as I said: ¡Mucho Elche!”

