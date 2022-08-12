Last Friday, August 5, Meta released its prototype chatbot called BlenderBot 3. A BBC reporter put the chatbot to the test, with startling results. Among other things, it criticised Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, allegedly saying “His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop!”.

James Clayton, based in San Francisco, California, is the BBC’s North America reporter on technology. In an article today, Thursday, August 11, on bbc.com, he revealed the results of his interaction with the new BlenderBot 3.

James put questions to the chatbot, asking things such as what it thought of the company’s founder and CEO. “Our country is divided and he didn’t help that at all”, it replied.

Quizzed more about Zuckerberg, the chatbot told James: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country”. The Meta CEO went in front of US politicians on several occasions in congress where he was questioned. The most notable of these was in 2018.

Frances Haugen, a former Meta employee last year accused them of putting profits ahead of online security. This is something that Meta – and Mark Zuckerberg – have previously been questioned about.

The company has repeatedly been criticised in the past for the amount of hate speech and disinformation that has circulated on the platform, and its perceived lack of action in preventing it. Meta owns Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, among the biggest messaging apps and social media platforms in the world.