Arrested in Malaga’s Marbella for allegedly pointing a gun at a pizza delivery boy

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 22:10

Image of National Police officer entering his vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional

A 19-year-old male has been arrested in the Malaga city of Marbella for allegedly pointing a gun at a pizza delivery boy.

As reported by the Provincial Police Station in a statement this Sunday, August 14, National Police officers arrested a 19-year-old male in Marbella for allegedly threatening a pizza delivery boy with a gun. According to the report, the victim and the detainee knew each other.

The incident occurred at around 10pm last Thursday, August 11, at an address on an urbanisation in the Malaga municipality of Marbella. A takeaway pizza had been ordered from a local fast food restaurant and the victim was the person delivering the order.

On arrival at the property, the pizza delivery boy was met by two males who he was familiar with as they were apparently friends of his former girlfriend. One of the boys allegedly threatened the victim by pointing a gun at him. The other male paid for the pizza delivery but allegedly proceeded to mock and ridicule the victim.

After leaving the delivery address, the victim went directly to the police station to denounce the two males. The officers on duty took a statement from the victim and subsequently carried out an investigation.

This resulted in the police locating and arresting the male who had allegedly pointed a gun at the complainant. His weapon turned out to be a compressed air pistol. The male was arrested for his alleged involvement in a crime of serious threats. He later identified the other young man who accompanied him in the house at the time of the pizza delivery, as reported by malagamagazine.es.

