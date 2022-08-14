French fugitive wanted for kidnap, assault, and murder, arrested in Malaga town of Fuengirola

By Chris King • 14 August 2022 • 2:49

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A 37-year-old French fugitive wanted in relation to the crimes of assault, kidnap, and murder has been arrested in the Malaga town of Fuengirola.

As reported in a statement from the National Police on Saturday, August 13, officers in the Costa del Sol resort of Fuengirola arrested a 37-year-old French fugitive. The man had an outstanding European Arrest and Surrender Order – OEDE – against his name, issued by the French judicial authorities.

According to the content of the judicial indictment, the detainee was wanted in his native France since June 2019 in relation to various crimes against people. These included kidnapping, illegal detention, hostage taking, grievous assault, and murder.

He allegedly committed some of these crimes in association with a third party, believed to be related to a drug debt. A victim had identified the man as the person who gave him electric shocks during his captivity, a situation in which he was also gagged, beaten, and kicked.

His arrest took place on Friday, August 5, in a property on Avenida Carvajal in Fuengirola municipality. He was reportedly accompanied by his wife at the time of his detention.

Once he had been identified and the police verified that he had the outstanding OEDE from the French judicial authorities, the officers proceeded to arrest him. He was taken to the National Police station in Fuengirola, from where he will be placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction of the National High Court, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.