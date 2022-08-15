Final day of strike action by easyJet pilots in Spain has minimum impact on airports

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 0:56

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet Press Office

The strike action by easyJet pilots in Spain has minimum impact on airports on its final day.

As reported by the Sitcpla union in a statement today, Sunday, August 14, on the final day of strike action in Spain by easyJet pilots, as of 1pm, just six flights had been cancelled. Malaga airport was not affected at all by the action, with no cancellations occurring.

This latest round of industrial action by easyJet started last Friday, August 12, and in the three days since, only 34 flights have been suspended. Friday saw 12 flights cancelled, and another 16 yesterday, Saturday, August 13.

Barcelona airport suffered four of today’s cancellations, while Palma de Mallorca had two. The six flights had their origins in Geneva, London, and Paris.

A Sitcpla spokesperson highlighted that the support of the pilots’ strike at easyJet is, at this time, 100 per cent, with ‘maximum respect’ being shown for the minimum services previously decreed by the government.

The Ministry of Transport established minimum services for the strike of Spanish easyJet pilots of 57 per cent for flights based in Palma de Mallorca, 60 per cent for flights in Malaga, and 61 per cent for flights in Barcelona and Menorca.

Two more rounds of industrial action are scheduled by easyJet pilots in August. The next batch will begin on Friday, August 19 and last until Sunday, August 21 inclusive. Then they will strike again from Saturday, August 27 through to Monday, August 29.

These strikes are taking place: “due to the company’s refusal to recover the working conditions that the pilots had before the pandemic, as well as to negotiate the second collective agreement”, stressed the union, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.