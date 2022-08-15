BREAKING NEWS: President Zelenskyy dismisses heads of Security Service of Ukraine Close
By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 12:44

WATCH: Shocking moment tourist has bag stolen on live TV broadcast on Barcelona beach Credit: Twitter @Marsallorente

A man was filmed stealing a tourist’s bag during a live TV broadcast on a beach in Barcelona, on Saturday, August 13.

Video footage of the moment a tourist had their belongings stolen on a beach in Barcelona was shared on Twitter:

“The tourist saying that he loves Barcelona and from behind someone steals the bag of a bather.
There is no sadder and more real portrait of how Barcelona is.”

 

“I love Barcelona, the beach is very nice, the water is clean and cold, today it’s cold. There is everyone and everyone can (unintelligible)”, said the tourist while a man is seen stealing a bag in the background.

The man continued:

“The beach, the weather, lots of (unintelligible) and everything. Me, food. The belly”. Behind him, people shout about the man who has stolen the bag.

Following the incident on Barcelona’s beach, the police took to twitter to post:

“Thanks to a video posted yesterday on social networks and the victim’s complaint, today we have identified and reported the perpetrator of a shooting on the beach of #SantMiquel. In the images, the perpetrator takes advantage of the fact that the owner of a 👜 has absented himself for a moment to grab it and leave the place.”

 

The news of a tourist having his bag stolen on a Barcelona beach follows another bizarre beach incident, when a wild boar was spotted at Benajarafe beach in Axarquia, Malaga on Wednesday, August 10.

The news of a tourist having his bag stolen on a Barcelona beach follows another bizarre beach incident, when a wild boar was spotted at Benajarafe beach in Axarquia, Malaga on Wednesday, August 10.

 

 

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

