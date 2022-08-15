By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 12:44

WATCH: Shocking moment tourist has bag stolen on live TV broadcast on Barcelona beach Credit: Twitter @Marsallorente

A man was filmed stealing a tourist’s bag during a live TV broadcast on a beach in Barcelona, on Saturday, August 13.

Video footage of the moment a tourist had their belongings stolen on a beach in Barcelona was shared on Twitter:

“The tourist saying that he loves Barcelona and from behind someone steals the bag of a bather.

There is no sadder and more real portrait of how Barcelona is.”

El turista diciendo que le encanta Barcelona y por detrás le roban el bolso a un bañista.

No hay retrato más triste y real de como está Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/hXf5htnYtl — Marçal Lorente 🎤 (@Marsallorente) August 14, 2022

“I love Barcelona, the beach is very nice, the water is clean and cold, today it’s cold. There is everyone and everyone can (unintelligible)”, said the tourist while a man is seen stealing a bag in the background.

The man continued:

“The beach, the weather, lots of (unintelligible) and everything. Me, food. The belly”. Behind him, people shout about the man who has stolen the bag.

Following the incident on Barcelona’s beach, the police took to twitter to post:

“Thanks to a video posted yesterday on social networks and the victim’s complaint, today we have identified and reported the perpetrator of a shooting on the beach of #SantMiquel. In the images, the perpetrator takes advantage of the fact that the owner of a 👜 has absented himself for a moment to grab it and leave the place.”

Gràcies a un vídeo publicat ahir a les xarxes socials i a la denúncia de la víctima, avui hem identificat i denunciat l'autor d'un furt a la platja de #SantMiquel. A les imatges, l'autor aprofita que el propietari d'una 👜 s'ha absentat un moment per agafar-la i marxar del lloc. pic.twitter.com/Ya0DeQULyN — Guàrdia Urbana Barcelona (@GUBBarcelona) August 14, 2022

The news of a tourist having his bag stolen on a Barcelona beach follows another bizarre beach incident, when a wild boar was spotted at Benajarafe beach in Axarquia, Malaga on Wednesday, August 10.

