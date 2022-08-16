By Matthew Roscoe • 16 August 2022 • 13:16

WATCH: Contact case of Covid causes chaos at an Ikea in China. Image: @DonnaWongHK/Twitter

VIDEOS of chaotic scenes at an Ikea in China are making the rounds of social media after the footage captured the moments hundreds tried to escape from the store as authorities try to quarantine them following a Covid contact case.

The footage shows scenes of panic at the Ikea in the Xuhui district, Shanghai (China) after people feared confinement for a single contact case of Covid.

“Visitors to Shanghai‘s IKEA are trying to escape from the store while authorities try to quarantine them,” one person wrote.

The incident is believed to have happened at the store over the weekend of Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 14 and videos show the crowds of people trying to evade being locked down inside the Ikea store.

Another video was shared with the caption: “Yesterday, an abnormal health code case was presented at an IKEA in Shanghai, & the entire mal blocked Some ppl forced their way out for fear of being sent to concentration camps, but there is actually nowhere to escape under #China’s digital surveillance.”

Another wrote: “Ikea furniture store in 🇨🇳 #Shanghai Xujiahui District suddenly announced lockdown after the detection of 1 Covid positive. 300+ shoppers frantically pushed their way out to escape. The remaining shoppers unluckily trapped inside were forced to the quarantine concentration camps.”

According to local reports, those who did not escape the store were forced to be locked inside the Swedish furniture warehouse for several hours until they were finally allowed to leave – to go to quarantine hotels.

China has continue its “zero-covid” policy since the start of the pandemic and recently began imposing new Covid lockdowns after shutting down parts of Tibet’s capital.

On Tuesday, August 9, it was reported that China’s latest Covid lockdowns on Tibet followed reports an outbreak that saw a large jump from four to 22 cases in a short space of time.

