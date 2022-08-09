By Joshua Manning • 09 August 2022 • 7:32

China imposes new Covid lockdowns shutting down parts of Tibet's capital canghai76/Shutterstock.com

China has begun imposing new Covid lockdowns, shutting down parts of Tibet’s capital, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

China’s latest Covid lockdowns on Tibet come after the region has reported an outbreak that saw a large jump from four to 22 cases in a short space of time.

Despite Tibet having virtually no cases during the pandemic, its second largest city of Shigatse was locked down for three days as well as its capital of Lhasa being deemed of high risk.

Another reason for the strict new Covid lockdowns is a large outbreak in the island province of Hainan which has seen thousands of tourists stuck after visiting the island on vacation.

On Monday August 8, China reported a total of 828 Covid cases with 471 coming from Hainan, seeing figures double since Thursday.

The city of Sanya in Hainan saw 25,000 tourists stuck on Saturday, with China carrying out mass covid testing in an attempt to achieve zero new community cases by Friday, August 12, according to officials.

Zero new community cases is China’s way of combating Covid, and it refers to no further infections outside of those cases who are in quarantine, as reported by The Edge Markets.

The news comes at a turbulent time for Chinese and Taiwanese relations, with the People’s Liberation Army of China having dispatched 68 aircraft and 13 vessels around Taiwan Strait, as tensions continue to escalate, as reported on Friday, August 5.

