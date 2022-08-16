By Rocio Flores • 16 August 2022 • 18:22

Tattoo artist arrested for sexually assaulting a British woman on holiday in Ibiza . Credit- Daily Mail

Police arrested an unnamed tattoo artist, 47 on 11 August in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Ibiza. After allegedly touching a British woman in an inappropriate manner while giving her a tattoo. The Guardia Civil is now investigating multiple allegations against him by different women as reported in Daily Mail.

The British woman reported him to police in Scotland while still in Ibiza and the Scottish officers provided the Spanish authorities with all the relevant information to make the arrest.

The Guardia Civil stated that “the Unit of Investigation of Sex Crimes in Ibiza, has arrested a man aged 47 on suspicion of sexual assault”. Officers discovered the arrested man had “previous incidents of a similar nature and allegedly committed the sexual crimes in a tattoo parlour in San Josep de Sa Talaia”, where the alleged victims hired his tattooing services.

The Guardia Civil spokesperson said, “he allegedly molested the women by touching them without their permission while he was doing their tattoo”.

The Guardia Civil has not provided any additional information about the unnamed man.

The unnamed man has been imprisoned after appearing before a judge in a closed court hearing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.