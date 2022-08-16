Three seriously burned as panic breaks out on train trapped due to Bejis forest fire

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 22:04

Image of the forest fire in the Bejis region of Castellon. Credit: [email protected]

Three passengers reported having suffered serious burns while attempting to escape from a train trapped by the flames from the Bejis forest fire in Castellon region.

At least 20 passengers have been reported injured this afternoon, Tuesday, August 16, after a train became trapped by the flames from the Bejis forest fire in the Castellon region of Spain.

According to Adif sources, the train had been travelling between Valencia and Zaragoza when the driver had to stop due to the close proximity of the flames to the tracks. The incident occurred as the train was passing through the municipality of Caudiel.

Se encuentra interrumpida la circulación entre Masadas Blancas y Barracas (línea Teruel-Sagunt) por un incendio próximo a la vía.

Los viajeros del tren Media Distancia 18056 (València Nord-Miraflores) son transbordados por carretera desde Caudiel a destino. — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) August 16, 2022

When the train pulled up, it is reported that passengers immediately started to panic. Several of them smashed windows in an effort to escape, only to fall directly into the fire.

Varios heridos cuando un tren ha quedado atrapado en el #IFBejís. Los heridos están siendo atendidos en la estación de #Caudiel están siendo por efectivos de @GVAsanitat, @CruzRojaCS y @UMEgob pic.twitter.com/7XGoFKdgze — NoMePisesLaManguera (@PlinioElGuapo) August 16, 2022

Health sources have reported at least three people receiving serious burns. One was airlifted by an emergency helicopter to La Fe hospital. Another was transferred in a SAMU ambulance to El Clinico. A third passenger believed to have less severe burns was taken by ambulance to Sagunt.

Between eight and 10 more people were transferred by TNA to a field hospital that had been set up in the municipality of Jerica.

After receiving notification of the incident, the emergency services deployed two SAMU, three SVB, three TNA, a helicopter and a Multiple Casualty Emergency vehicle to the location.

Since it broke out, the forest fire has already forced the evacuation of the towns of Bejis, Toras, and Teresa due to the fierce spread of the flames. Residents of the town of Viver have been ordered to stay indoors, but to be prepared to evacuate their homes if necessary. Two firefighters have been injured while tackling the blaze.

“The priority now is to protect people, both citizens and firefighters”, insisted Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencian Community. “We are facing some very complicated hours”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

🔴 Incident ara mateix en un tren a Caudiel, relacionat amb els incendis #IFBejis molta confusió de moment https://t.co/GIuQyxMMbl — Josep Rodrigo (@joseprodrigo) August 16, 2022

In Bejis, a forest fire is raging out of control, the evacuation of the population has begun, the province of Castellón, as part of the autonomous community of Valencia. The fire is also raging in Val de Ebo, province of Alicante. Spain#IFBejis #IFValldEbo #Alicante #wildfire pic.twitter.com/6PpDa2wbS9 — BRAVE SPIRIT (@Brave_spirit81) August 16, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.