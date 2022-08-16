BREAKING: Popular Scottish singer and former Pop Idol star found dead Close
Three seriously burned as panic breaks out on train trapped due to Bejis forest fire

By Chris King • 16 August 2022 • 22:04

Image of the forest fire in the Bejis region of Castellon. Credit: [email protected]

Three passengers reported having suffered serious burns while attempting to escape from a train trapped by the flames from the Bejis forest fire in Castellon region.

 

At least 20 passengers have been reported injured this afternoon, Tuesday, August 16, after a train became trapped by the flames from the Bejis forest fire in the Castellon region of Spain.

According to Adif sources, the train had been travelling between Valencia and Zaragoza when the driver had to stop due to the close proximity of the flames to the tracks.  The incident occurred as the train was passing through the municipality of Caudiel. 

When the train pulled up, it is reported that passengers immediately started to panic. Several of them smashed windows in an effort to escape, only to fall directly into the fire.

Health sources have reported at least three people receiving serious burns. One was airlifted by an emergency helicopter to La Fe hospital. Another was transferred in a SAMU ambulance to El Clinico. A third passenger believed to have less severe burns was taken by ambulance to Sagunt.

Between eight and 10 more people were transferred by TNA to a field hospital that had been set up in the municipality of Jerica.

After receiving notification of the incident, the emergency services deployed two SAMU, three SVB, three TNA, a helicopter and a Multiple Casualty Emergency vehicle to the location. 

Since it broke out, the forest fire has already forced the evacuation of the towns of Bejis, Toras, and Teresa due to the fierce spread of the flames. Residents of the town of Viver have been ordered to stay indoors, but to be prepared to evacuate their homes if necessary. Two firefighters have been injured while tackling the blaze.

“The priority now is to protect people, both citizens and firefighters”, insisted Ximo Puig, the president of the Valencian Community. “We are facing some very complicated hours”, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

