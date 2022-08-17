Celphish Finance set to be the decentralised exchange that reaches Binance in providing a safe, fast, and uncomplicated peer-to-peer trading platform

By EWN • 17 August 2022 • 20:40

The cryptocurrency market keeps getting an influx of coins and users daily, creating the need for better and trusted exchange platforms for all forms of crypto assets. However, most trustworthy exchanges are centralized, like Binance (BNB), further creating a need for an exchange where users can experience the powers of decentralised finance (Defi). As a result, Celphish Finance (CELP) was created to be the one-stop destination for all your cryptocurrency-related needs.

Over the years, decentralised finance has become a part of the cryptocurrency market, grossing over $100 billion recently in market value. However, as more people adopt cryptocurrencies to benefit from decentralisation, there’s a need for more decentralised exchanges that can provide multichain-liquidity sourcing and trading from several liquidity sources. Fortunately, Celphish Finance is a community-governed project that satisfies these requirements and provides users with a safe, fast, and uncomplicated trading platform.

Unlike a centralised platform like Binance (BNB), Celphish Finance (CELP) puts you in total control of your crypto assets while offering solutions to problems encountered by most exchanges. Celphish (CELP) is not only aimed at sourcing liquidity pools and trading; it also zones into creating smart solutions for problems encountered in the NFTs marketplace. As such, the project will catalyse expanding the cryptocurrency market by breaking all barriers newbies and experienced crypto users encounter.

Like Binance (BNB), Celphish Finance (CELP) wants to be a pioneer in the decentralised space by bringing to bridge the potential of cryptocurrencies with the challenges faced in the traditional financial system. As the progress of digital currencies is highly dependent on P2P trading, CelphishSwap will bridge the market gap and deliver profits into its users’ hands.

Celphish Finance (CELP) solving the problems of the NFTs marketplace encountered on a platform like Binance (BNB)

NFTs’ popularity in recent years has made the market one of the most valuable in cryptocurrency. Billion dollars are made from these assets, but they’re still plagued with problems on exchanged platforms. For example, Poly Network, Binance (BNB), and other networks have reported security breaches and malevolent attacks on users’ NFTs.

Poly Network recently reported an NFT crime of over $600 million owing to a lack of smart security. Asides from this, some NFTs marketplace have deceived users into buying replicas of NFTs that are essentially dumped NFTs projects. Many other platforms do not have interoperability or cross-chain; most NFTs are hosted on Ethereum with a few other networks like Binance Smart Chain (BNB) and Flow.

As most of these networks are isolated, they impede the scalability and security of NFTs. All of these problems and more are what Celphish Finance has incorporated into its ecosystem to overcome. Celphish Finance (CELP) will integrate a digital wallet for users to keep their NFTs and cryptocurrencies, eliminating every problem they might face on other platforms, including the Binance Smart Chain (BNB).

As a new user on the platform seeking to partake in these Celphish Finance features, you also get bonuses in the form of CELP tokens on signing up and buying the tokens. When you sign up on the platform and buy CELP tokens within 30 minutes of registration, you get 40% more of the tokens. If you buy CELP tokens with ETH, BNB, USDT TRC-20, USDT ERC-20, BTC, or SOL, you get 10%, 15%, 12%, 10%, 10%, or 10% more of the CELP tokens bought.

Additional rewards on Celphish finance (celp)

You get rewards for locking your CELP tokens to keep the protocol functional. Staking will help lower the number of circulating CELP tokens on the market, increasing its market price and giving profits to users. With staking, you can vote on vital decisions to keep the ecosystem operational. Also, a part of the transaction fees goes to liquidity providers.

Celphish Finance (CELP) is the decentralised exchange that could make your crypto journey even easier with the complications of the market. Purchase CELP today to explore the Celphish ecosystem.

Presale: https://cel.celphish.io

Website: http://celphish.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/CelphishFinanceOfficial

