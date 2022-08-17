By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 17:33

Ten more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, August 17, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further 10 Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, August 16. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 4162.

According to the latest data, another 200 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 44,100.

Six more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as four more Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of five Russian vehicles and fuel tanks which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 3054. Ukraine also confirmed the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), taking the total to 792.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 17.08 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 17.08 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/i2S6Y5Sj9O pic.twitter.com/sPp2dDzl1u — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 17, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Tuesday, August 16 in the Kharkiv and Donetsk direction.

A detailed breakdown of the 175th day of the war shows that the loss of the six more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 1886, while the destruction of four more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 993 in total.

