Ukraine destroys four Russian tanks in latest combat losses update

On Tuesday, August 16, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

⚡️ The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted a summary of combat losses of Russian troops as of August 16. 43,900 Russian soldiers. pic.twitter.com/PbJyKao4yA — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 16, 2022

The number of Russian soldiers killed by Ukraine’s forces now sits at 43,900 after another 150 soldiers were reportedly killed.

In addition Ukraine’s Forces have allegedly destroyed four more Russian tanks adding up to a total of 1880 tanks being destroyed since the beginning of the Ukraine-Russia war.

Ukraine also reported the destruction of 11 Russian military vehicles, four artillery systems and one helicopter.

According to the report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, on August 16, communication training of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was held, contributing to an ongoing threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of the country.

In the Siversky region, Russia continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions in order to constrain the actions of units of the Ukraine Defence Forces.

Russian units conducted offensive and assault actions in the directions of Volodymyrivka – Bakhmutske and Stryapivka – Soledar. Here Ukrainian soldiers stopped and “pushed the invaders back.”

In the South Buh direction, Russia, in addition to shelling from tanks and artillery along the line of battle, engaged army and assault forces near Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka and Lozove.

There was also reportedly an attempt to improve the tactical position by assault actions in the direction of Zeleny Hai – Novohryhorivka that ended with significant losses and a retreat for Russia.

Two Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers are allegedly ready to use high-precision weapons in the Black Sea.

Ukrainian fighter aircraft patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and strike aircraft provide fire support to troops in designated operational areas “without fail.”

Rocket and artillery units continue to systematically destroy the concentration of manpower and ammunition depots of Russia.

The news comes after the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war on Monday, August 15.

