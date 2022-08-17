Teulada-Moraira join the energy innovation by changing to LED lights in sports installations

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 16:39

Image - Moraira: Fernando Cortes/shutterstock

The Teulada town council have invested 54,048.50€ (tender cost estimate) for the installation of different LED light equipment in the municipality’s sports installations. The project hopes to be an improvement in the reduction of emissions, energy efficiency and renovation of the installations.

The initiative is supposed to save 433,09€ monthly and 5,269,29€ annually. In addition to the environmental improvements that the new LED technology will bring, they are also supposed to support an easier quality of life, require less maintenance, operative with high energy efficiency and have a low ecological impact. They are predicted to reduce CO2 emissions by 64,08% per year.

Three of the energy efficient sports equipment installations will be in Teulada in a covered pavilion, a tennis court and a football pitch. The other two installations will be in locations in Moraira, on a football pitch and a padel pitch.

Teulada’s city councillor of sports, Luis Caballero, has remarked that “betting on energy saving is an effective measure that will benefit all of us”.

