UK driving licences in Spain: Anger grows following further delays to agreement

By Annie Dabb • 17 August 2022 • 14:01

Image - driver: Prostock-studio/shutterstock

Many British drivers in Spain are still facing delays in being able to get back on the road as their UK driving licence is not valid in Spain.

According to the official Brits in Spain Facebook account, The British Embassy in Madrid claim to be “working with the Spanish Government to settle the small number of outstanding points in the annexes”.

The British Embassy have expressed their understanding of “how tough this situation is” for those currently unable to drive and claim that “concluding these negotiations remains (their) top priority”.

Currently as a resident of Spain you cannot drive on a UK licence, although Brits on holiday there can, according to a comment left on the post by Michelle Robins. In order to drive as a British person with Spanish residency, you either have to re-take your driving test or wait for the agreement to be passed that authorises driving on a UK licence. This authorisation has been continuously delayed and, much like in the UK, there is a large backlog of those waiting to take their driving test.

Following the Brexit deal in which the UK left the EU, many Brits in Spain were faced with having to exchange their licence to a Spanish one so that they could drive legally. Although many people applied in time, lots were delayed due to incompetent gestors or being told that their information “could not be found” on the database, according to a comment left by Amy Victoria Moore.

Other facebook users have also questioned why, if the embassy claims that negotiations are so close to being resolved, the Spanish government doesn’t let British drivers in Spain drive in the meantime. Many comments also denounce the facebook post as an update at all, complaining that it is “unhelpful” and offers no more information than was available before.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.